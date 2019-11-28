Bigg Boss 13's Himanshi’s friend Nidhi reacts on her ‘romance’ with Asim

MUMBAI: After multiple ugly fights and showdowns between contestants, we are seeing some romance and warmth in the Bigg Boss house.

While sparks appear to fly between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, there seems to be something brewing between Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. The former has confessed his love for the latter. But she is engaged, and hence, he is not going all out to be with her. However, he is proving to be a pillar of strength to her and is doing everything to protect her. With this, fans have started #Asimanshi on Twitter.

What do you think about these Bigg Boss Showtees ?

SpotboyE spoke to Himanshi’s BFF Nidhi. She told the portal, ‘I really find them cute together. But I know there is nothing more than friendship in Himanshi's heart for him. If Asim has feelings for her, there is nothing wrong. He is the only person in the house who is not just supporting Himanshi but taking care of her really well. Shefali and Hindustani Bhau are also there for Himanshi but Asim is quite vocal about his feelings for her, so people are discussing it more. But let me tell everyone that inka koi love affair nahi chal raha.’

Do you think Himanshi is using Asim and this love angle to gain more audience attention and votes? Tell us in the comments below.

Credits: SpotboyE