Bigg Boss 14: After an ugly showdown, Nikki Tamboli nominates Kashmera Shah

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 is going through some interesting twists and turns in the game. The show has become much more interesting with a team of challengers entering the house.

In the upcoming episode, the viewers will see Bigg Boss announcing the nomination process where the contestants will have to nominate one contestant whom they want to see exiting the house.

While the housemates gang up against Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli will be one of the few contestants who will nominate Kashmera Shah.

Kashmera recently entered the show as a challenger while Nikki too made a re-entry in the Bigg Boss house last week.

Nikki and Kashmera indulged in a war of words. Both threatened each other to punch on each other's face.

With Nikki's equation with Kashmera turning sour, she nominates her and says that she wants Kashmera to be thrown out of the house.

Well, it wwill be interesting to see who will be the next person who will make an exit.

