Bigg Boss 14: Bharti Singh questions Rubina Dilaik's proximity with Rahul Vaidya after Abhinav's exit:  ‘Lag Raha Hai Pati-Patni Ye Hain Aur Abhinav Woh Hai’

MUMBAI: The grand finale of Bigg Boss 14 is just two days away, and the contestants are leaving no chance to entertain the viewers. Currently, there are only five contestants remaining- Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant. Rubina’s husband Abhinav Shukla was evicted from the show after the housemates’ connections voted against him. In the last few days, we also saw Rubina and Rahul’s equation getting better. Comedian Bharti Singh, who entered the BB house as a guest, is seen joking about their changing equation post-Abhinav Shukla’s exit, in the latest promo.

Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya haven’t been on great terms right from the time the reality show began. Rahul is often seen saying that he isn’t fond of Rubina’s authoritative attitude. However, since the last few days, they have been trying to mend things, and are also sometimes seen sitting and talking. Fans are loving their budding friendship, and as comedian Bharti Singh entered the BB house with Haarsh Limbachiya, she was seen bringing it up.

Joking about it, Haarsh says, “Jabse Abhinav bahar gaye hain, Rahul aur Rubina ki bahut ban ne lagi hai." Bharti also agreed, and she said, “Aisa lag raha hai pati patni yeh hain aur Abhinav woh hai. (It seems as though Rahul and Rubina are husband-wife, and Abhinav Shukla is the other person.)” As Bharti Singh cracked the joke, Rubina and Rahul were left in splits over this. Take a look at the promo below:

View this post on Instagram Meanwhile, Abhinav Shukla has been rooting for his wife Rubina Dilaik’s win. Abhinav joined the viral ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ trend, and posted a hilarious picture calling his wife the winner.

