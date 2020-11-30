Bigg Boss 14: Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik left in tears listening to Eijaz Khan's confession, hugs him

MUMBAI: Colors' show Bigg Boss 14 has witnessed several twists and turns in the story. The show is catching pace as it is progressing. The viewers are seeing how the dynamics of the contestants are changing as everyone is trying their best to survive in the house.

In the upcoming episode, the viewers will see how Bigg Boss will give every contestant a chance to grab the immunity stone from Rubina Dilaik. This doesn't seem to be that easy as everyone will have to try their best to grab it from Rubina.

Bigg Boss asks the contestants to reveal one secret of themselves which only a few of their loved ones know. Well, this is quite tough to reveal an extremely personal thing about oneself on national television.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Bigg Boss to get extension for a month, ex-contestants to join the show?

Eijaz Khan makes a shocking revelation about how he was molested when he was young. The actor further reveals how he is scared to know that his father will learn about this and is worried about his reaction.

The actor bursts in tears recalling this horrifying incident that became a nightmare for him.

Take a look:

Listening to Eijaz's confession, Kavita Kaushik who has always shown hatred towards him gets teary-eyed. She confronts Eijaz and asks him if she can hug him. The duo shares an emotional hug.

Well, as we all know the dynamics in the house change in no time, the viewers might see a completely different bond of once enemies Eijaz and Kavita.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Woah! Eijaz Khan becomes the first finalist, gets the immunity stone from Rubina