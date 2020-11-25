Bigg Boss 14: Check out the areas won by Team Jasmin and Team Rubina in the new task!

MUMBAI: Every week in the Bigg Boss house, there is a task that takes place either for the luxury budget or for becoming the captain of the house.

This week, Bigg Boss introduced the panchayat task. Kavita is the moderator of the task, as she is the captain of the house. The contestants are divided into two teams, Team A and Team B.

Team A has Rubina, Eijaz, Pavitra, and Abhinav, whereas Team B has Aly, Jasmin, Rahul, and Nikki.

As part of the task, the house is divided into two areas, where the teams had to capture certain area of the house.

In round one, Team B won the task and captured the kitchen area. In round 2, Team A won and captured the bedroom area.

Owing to this task, there were a lot of fights that happened in the house. Team B captured the bedroom but didn’t help the opposite team.

As the opposite team had to sleep in the other room, Rubina’s team didn’t give them blankets, pillows, or bedsheets, which led to a massive fight between the two teams.

Nikki made sure that Team A did not sleep, and they made sure that she did not leave the bedroom area.

Well, it will be interesting to see how the task progresses.

