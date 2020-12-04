Bigg Boss 14: Check out which contestant is leading the voting list and who is in the danger zone

MUMBAI: This week is a very crucial one in the Bigg Boss house. The mid-season finale will be held on Sunday. Then, only four of the present contestants will remain as finalists of the show.

Soon ex-contestants of the show will be entering the house as challengers and will be playing along with the present contestants of the show.

This week, owing to the shark task, Abhinav joined Eijaz as the second finalist of the show as he was the winner of the task.

This week, the nominated contestants are Rubina, Jasmin, Nikki and Rahul. Only two will continue to play the game, and two will be evicted.

As per the voting trend, Rubina and Rahul are leading at the number 1 and 2 positions, whereas Nikki and Jasmin are in the bottom two and Nikki is getting the least votes.

Well, it's shocking to see Jasmin in the bottom two as she has a massive fan following.

But still, a few hours are left and anything can happen when it comes to voting.

As of now, it seems like Rubina and Rahul might be the finalists.

