Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan's bravery leads him as the season's first finalist

MUMBAI: In the fight to win the first spot of the finalist, last night’s episode was an emotional day for the housemates. The task wasn’t an easy one as they had to reveal some deep secrets from their lives.

Eijaz Khan’s shocking story of him being molested as a kid struck a chord with the contestants. Eijaz revealed a very personal, shocking and stirring personal truth. He shares how he was touched inappropriately as a kid and the effect that it had on him for a very long time.

Eijaz also shares that he saw a therapist later in life to get over the incident. He does not blame himself for it because he was only a little child when it happened. However, he regrets the fact that he could not tell his father about it.

This confession shocks everyone and they all share that how they can now relate Eijaz’ angst towards touching him.

Next up, Kavita confesses of being molested by her tuition teacher, Jasmin tried to end her life by suicide after facing role rejections, Nikki Tamboli spoke about being kidnapped and Abhinav Shukla opened he was in depression and didn’t work for two years after his first film failed.

While their touching stories moved each other, the contestants felt that Eijaz’s story was the most gripping one and he is still overcoming his weaknesses.

The immunity stone stays with him and Bigg Boss announces him as the first finalist.

Later, in the garden area, Eijaz tells Rubina “Sorry I snatched your immunity stone.”.

Rubina jokingly reacts and walks away. Eijaz shares with Abhinav that he started respecting Rubina after he learnt her birth date. Abhinav thinks he is kidding and Eijaz says, “Rubina’s birthday is on August 26 and mine is on 28. Now I know why she reacts the way she is. We are perfectionists and we deserve to be superiors.”.

