Shubhashish Chakroborty, Renu Jaisinghaniya and Neelam Pandey bag DD Kisan’s show Daman Mitte Ka

MUMBAI: DD Kisan is bringing a new show titled Daman Mitte Ka.

TellyChakkar was the first one to report about the show and actor Kanan Malhotra, who rose to fame with Mahakali- Anth Hi Aarambh Hai and Shani, being locked to depict the lead hero in the show. (Read here: Pushpa Verma joins DD Kisan’s Daman Mitte Ka )

Earlier in the day, we also reported about Ishq Mein Marjaawan actress Pushpa Verma bagging the show.

Now, the latest updates is that Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Paayega fame Shubhashish Chakroborty, Neelam Pandey and Renu Jaisighaniya have also bagged the show.

Shubhashish and Neelam would play the role of Kanan’s parents in the show whilw Renu will play the role of lead heroine Roopam Sharma’s mother.

Daman Mitte Ka is produced by Rivika Films. The show will star newbie Roopal Sharma opposite Kanan. The show will also feature veteran actor Gajendra Chauhan as Kanan’s father.

