Bigg Boss 14: Ekta Kapoor to enter the show with a special power to save a contestant from the nominations next week!

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor is the queen of television. She is one of the most successful and powerful producers in the entertainment industry. She is one of the few producers who produces content on all three platforms, Television, Web, and Bollywood.

Now, the ace producer will be entering the show Bigg Boss 14 as a guest along with Mirzapur actor Divyenndu Sharman and they will be promoting their upcoming series Bichoo Ka Khel and Dark 7 respectively.

According to media reports, Ekta will have a special power where she will have an immunity stone which she will be giving to anyone who will then get immune from the elimination next week.

Though there is no confirmation if there would be a special task or Ekta would select them on the basis of the viewers, one contestant will definitely be saved from the nominations.

This week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode seems to be very interesting as Ekta will be entering the show for the first time.

Let’s see, who gets immune from the nominations and who gets evicted!

