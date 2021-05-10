Bigg Boss 14 fame Rakhi Sawant urges fans to wish mothers in person and not through social media

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most popular personalities in the entertainment world. The actress rose to fame after her Bigg Boss 14 stint. Since then, the actress has regained her popularity among fans. During her time on Bigg Boss, Rakhi managed to entertain the audience to the fullest. She garnered a lot of fame. While Rakhi continues to entertain her fans with her antics, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, the actress made a special post. On her social media handle, Rakhi Sawant posted a video featuring her mom and her. Rakhi shared the post and showered her dear mom with sweet wishes.

Rakhi Sawant shared the video, with the caption, “Happy Mother’s Day love you mom” The video shows Rakhi sitting with her mom. Her mom, who recently underwent surgery, looks hale and hearty. In the video, Rakhi visits her mother with a box in her hand. She asks her mom, “Mummy, kaise feel ho raha hai abhi, operation ke baad.” Rakhi’s mom reacts and says, “Acha lag raha hai. Operation ke baad aaj mujhe theek lag raha hai.” The former BB contestant then shows the saree she purchased for her mom. She shares a glimpse of the blue saree with fans. Rakhi then went on to share a piece of special advice. She says, “Doston, mein aap sab se kehna chahti hun ke aap sab apni mom ko online wish na wish kare, offline kare.”

Check out the video here.

