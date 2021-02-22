BIGG BOSS 14 finale: Rakhi Sawant might end her marriage with Ritesh says I don’t know what will be the future of this marriage

MUMBAI: Finally, Bigg Boss 14 as come to an end, and Rubina is declared as the winner of the show, but this season had an iconic contestant Rakhi Sawant who came into the show as a challenger and changed the all-ball game of the show.

She was a contestant on Bigg Boss Season 1 and there also she was the finalist of the show and once again after 15 years she rose as the finalist of this season.

The show was very low when it came to the TRP ratings, but post Rakhi’s entry as a challenger it the ratings shot up and made this season a successful show.

The actress entertained the audience’s as Julie then she went on to do flirting with Abhinav which also got a thumbs up from the viewers.

She also gained a lot of support and sympathy whenever she spoke about her marriage with Ritesh and broke down on the show.

After fighting all odds on the show, finally on the finale day she walked out with Rs. 14 lakhs and was out of the finale race.

Now post the finale Tellychakkar spoke to Rakhi Sawant and asked her about her marriage with Ritesh, where she said that doesn’t know the future of this relationship since the marriage might not be legal as he didn’t divorce his first wife.

In the show, we did say Rakhi revealing the truth about her husband to Rahul where she had mentioned that he was married and as a child.

In the end, she concluded by saying that she is very confused as to what to do about her marriage.

Well, there is no doubt that Rakhi’s marriage was making headlines, thus finally she has taken a decision.

