Bigg Boss 14: Here's why Rubina Dilaik makes for the most deserving winner of the show

MUMBAI: Amongst the finalists- Rubina Dilaika, Aly Goni, Niki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya and Rakhi Sawant- the top 2 strongest ones emerging are Rubina and Rahul.



We bring to you 5 reasons why we feel Rubina fits the bill for being the winner of Season 14.



1. Maximum Days Inside: Presently Rubina is the only finalist to be on this show since the very beginning. While Rahul Vaidya returned after a voluntary exit and Nikki Tamboli was evicted earlier only to return later, Aly Goni came in a few weeks later & Rakhi Sawant came in as a challenger. By default the journey of the one who came in first & spent more days in the house without any interaction with the outside world or time to prepare her strategy is Rubina Dilaik.



2. Vulnerability & honesty: It takes a lot for a lead actress ruling television, to be a part of a reality show at the peak of her career, in a show which can make or break one's career. Rubina also opened up about issues in her marital life & even bravely spoke about dealing with her anger issues. If there is one person to be vulnerable enough to talk about her marriage or mental health on national television & have an attitude of acceptance towards her flaws, this is a quality of a true winner.



3. A Rock: If there is one sentence that you almost hear every episode every season is about taking a stand. Initially coming across as a dominating wife, or a friend, it soon became clear of Rubina's protecting nature of people close to her in the house. Despite being criticized time and again for taking a stand for her husband or any unfair dealings in the house, even if that meant Salman Khan or Bigg Boss himself, Rubina would always stick to her words and be protective of her tribe, another true quality of a leader.

4. Fierce: If there is one person who takes every task seriously & will carefully read the instructions a couple of times & re read them has to be Rubina. Even when contestants try to stall the task, Rubina will always follow the rules & stick to it till the end of it. Even in her arguments with fellow contestants or her debates with Abhinav, she is loud & strong & will always call a spade a spade.



5. Secure: With husband Abhinav accompanying her as a fellow contestant & with the claim of differences between the two, Rubina has been secure of her relationship with Abhinav or even the other housemates for that matter. Abhinav has had enough female attention in the house with Arshi & Rakhi Sawant taking it a notch higher to a level of irritation, but Rubina seemed to not be provoked or feel a sense of insecurity. Their relationship only strengthened. Likewise, Rubina did not end up becoming a people pleaser, instead, she maintained her friendship & also her animosity & didn't try to manipulate them to get saved from weekly nominations..

Well, these reasons are enough to conclude that Rubina Diliak deserves to be the winner of the show more than anyone else.

