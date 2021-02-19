Bigg Boss 14: This is HOW Rakhi Sawant stole the show with her exclusive antics regarding her controversial marriage with Ritesh

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant’s marital life has been a big question mark. Her married life has been the talk of the town ever since she entered the show. And she has also made her ‘never’ seen before husband - Ritesh famous as well.

In the recent episode, Rakhi tore off a letter sent by her husband saying that she is breaking all ties with him. Now here is all you need to know about the ups and downs in the entertainment Queen - Rakhi’s married life.

During a task when Bigg Boss announced that if Rakhi has to survive, she will have to tear the letter sent by her husband Ritesh on the occasion of Christmas. The Main Hoon Na actress thought about it a little and decided to sacrifice it. She says, “I do have an emotional attachment. I read this whenever I feel low. I love my husband.”. However, Rakhi tore off the letter, stating, “I know this letter is from my husband. But the person who has not met me for two years, I feel I should think for myself. I feel I have come here for my comeback and find my independence again.”. Rakhi has stated several times that post-marriage, she never met her husband or even had their first night together.

Moving on, Rakhi went emotional and said, “The happiness I have seen between Rubina and Abhinav as a couple, I don’t think that happiness exists in my married life. I have never felt it.”. She also shared that she has not stayed with her husband or been on a honeymoon. “My marriage has been a ‘jhol’ (scam).”, she said. She also said that her husband disclosed his previous marriage and kid after tying the knot with her. Rakhi shared that she feels cheated and doesn't want to spoil someone else's life for her happiness.

Rakhi revealed that she will give preference to her life over her husband’s letter. Rakhi shared that she feels cheated and doesn't want to spoil someone else's life for her happiness. She says she will break all ties with him post Bigg Boss as she doesn’t want to spoil another woman’s life (Hinting at Ritesh’s ex-wife and kid).

In one of the episodes, Rakhi cried her heart out as she revealed some personal life details. Rakhi broke down in front of Rahul and revealed that her husband is already married and has a son and this was revealed to her post marriage. In fact, Rakhi’s brother Rakesh revealed in an interview, “Rakhi Sawant is married and my jiju Ritesh is not a fictional character. He exists and is very much there in Poland. In fact, when the marriage took place, both sides of the families were present.”.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya: Anjum Faikh and Shradhha Arya are the little ducklings courtesy THIS picture

Rakhi got emotional on Valentine’s Day and with a balloon in her hand, she was speaking to the camera while addressing Ritesh. She said, “Happy Valentine’s Day Ritesh. I don’t know in which corner you are living, but I am wishing you on this day. We have never celebrated Valentine’s Day together. I thought you are my destiny but I don’t know what lies ahead.”. She broke down while singing a song.

In an exclusive conversation, Ritesh for the first time had shared that he is ready to face the camera and tell the entire world that he is Rakhi Sawant's husband. The businessman also shared that he doesn't mind coming on Bigg Boss 14 and revealing his identity. But he never came to the reality show. For keeping his identity secret, he said, “I kept my identity under wraps because of my selfish motive. I think it is totally my fault and mistake and my selfish nature that I kept my identity under wraps. I always had this fear that after revealing my relationship and identity in front of everyone because of bad humour, my shares can get affected. This was my selfish nature.”.

Earlier, Rakhi shared several pictures from her wedding in April 2020. In the pictures, she can be seen dressed in traditional wedding wear and also for a Christian wedding. But in none of the pictures, Rakhi’s husband’s face was revealed.

Also Read: Checkout the CELEBRITY APPROVED swimwear goals from Hina Khan, Pooja Banerjee, Erica Fernandes, Karishma Tanna, Rubina Dilaik and more…

Credit: ETimes