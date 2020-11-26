Bigg Boss 14: Inmate Abhinav Shukla teases the house Captain Kavita Kaushik by face-shaming her with a 'Beaver'

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14's latest episode started with Rubina Dilaik telling the captain of the house Kavita Kaushik that she won't do her breakfast duties and asks her to assign someone else. Kavita very politely asks her if she is unwell and the reason behind refusing to do her duties, to which Rubina clearly says that she is not happy with her captaincy and would not like to work under her captainship.

Rubina and Abhinav had planned in the previous episode to not do any duty under Kavita's captainship.

This uprises into an argument between Rubina and Kavita Kaushik. Aly also jumps into the argument and starts fighting with Kavita.

Rubina tells Kavita she has a problem with her captainship as she broke the important rule of the house and refused to wear her mic during her fight with Aly. Responding to Rubina, Kavita says that she is supporting violent behaviour in the house. Rubina tells Kavita that she ignored Nikki's mistake and took her personal frustration out with Aly Goni and Kavita refuses to make these statements.

Their fight continues as Rubina calls Kavita a 'dictator', in return of which the latter calls her a 'kamzor aurat' (weak woman).

Kavita Kaushik and Rubina shout at call each by calling each other names. Kavita tells Rubina that she is not interested in either talking to her or seeing her face.

Abhinav, who was watching the fight and had planned to not do household duties under Kavita's captainship troubles her. He sleeps during the day and while Kavita tries waking him up, he doesn't wake up. She then starts clapping on his head to wake him up, to which Abhinav tells Kavita that she is looking like a 'madwoman' in her pursuit, which further leads them into an argument. Bigg Boss orders Abhinav to wear the mic, he still does it.

Abhinav blames Kavita for the punishment he got from Bigg Boss and she in return tells that the punishment was for his action.

Bigg Boss once again orders Abhinav to wear the mic and Kavita also reacts strongly. In the end, Abhinav had to wear his mic and tells Kavita (out of frustration) that her face is like an 'ood bilau' (Beaver).

