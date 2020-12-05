Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin, Rubina, Abhinav mend differences before the finale

MUMBAI: Colors' show Bigg Boss 14 finale is inching closer but a lot of dhamaka is set to take place before the winner lifts the trophy.

The show has witnessed lots of ups and downs in every contestant’s journey so far.

Bigg Boss gives one more chance to each of the contestants to make an honest confession and mend differences.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Check out what Aly Goni had to say about his return on the show

Bigg Boss asks the contestants to destroy one bad memory they share with another contestant.

We all have seen how BFFs Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, and Jasmin Bhasin's equation changed in the house.

Rubina and Jasmin who claimed to be besties had a fallout and their friendship went kaput.

Well, as the show is set to end, all three of them recollect one bad memory they had in the house and reveal how they never want to remember that.

Jasmin gets teary-eyed listening to Abhinav and Rubina's confession while the couple also gets emotional.

Take a look:

Well, it seems the trio tried to mend their differences before they head for the finale week.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Will Aly Goni and Kavita Kaushik return back to the Bigg Boss house?