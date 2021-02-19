BIGG BOSS 14: Meet the Top 5 finalist of the show as no mid – eviction to happen, contestants to see the video of their journey tomorrow

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is just two days away from its finale, and the contestants are giving their best to win the trophy and their fans are going all out in supporting them.

There were reports doing the rounds from the TOP 5 finalist one of them would be eliminated and only four contestants would be going into the finale.

But seems like that news wasn’t true and the host of the show Salman Khan had said it during the Weekend Ka Waar to create hype and suspense in the show.

As per media reports, there will be no elimination and all five contestants Nikki, Rubina, Rakhi, Aly and Rahul are the finalist of the show and are competing for the trophy.

Initially, there were reports doing the rounds that Nikki have been eliminated from the show, though there wasn’t any confirmation about the same.

But then she was spotted in the house and is very much part of the show as she does give content to the show.

The makers knew that she was a strong contestant of the show and played the game well so she will be in the finale and her journey video is already been made.

Today you would be seeing Rajkumar Rao, Bharti Singh and Harsh gracing the Bigg Boss house where they will be interacting with the housemates and would be giving them different tasks to perform.

On the other hand, tomorrow, the contestants will be shown their journey video and then on Sunday will be the finale of the show.

With no mid–eviction to happen, Aly, Rahul, Rubina, Nikki and Rakhi become the finalist of the show.

