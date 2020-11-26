Bigg Boss 14: Owing to their ongoing tiffs inside the house, Abhinav Shukla expresses difficulty in talking to wife Rubina Dilaik 

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rubina Dilaik had got special advice from fans, host Salman Khan and special guest Ekta Kapoor during the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode. They all asked her to follow her instincts and not let husband Abhinav interfere in her game or influence her opinion.

Rubina seems to have started taking their advice seriously and is opening up in the game. The Shakti actress has been making sure to stop Abhinav when he is going wrong or when she doesn't agree with him.

During the recent 'Panchayat' task, Abhinav got agitated as Rubina was not taking his advice seriously and was avoiding having conversations with him. At first, when Abhinav asked her to rehearse with him what she was going to say during the task, she avoided him saying that she wanted to go to the washroom.

Later, again when he tried to speak to her about the strategy, Rubina (in an irked tone) asked Abhinav to speak in the mic. This triggered Abhinav as he went quiet. Rubina tried to justify that she doesn't want the other team to hear their strategy.

In an irritated tone, Abhinav told Rubina that it has become difficult to talk to her. He further accused her of making excuses whenever he tried to talk to her and further called her a 'bad listener'. Rubina reverse-alleged him of impatience. Abhinav even stated that he has been begging her to listen to him but she is not letting him speak.

Rubina kept on requesting Abhinav, but the latter did not say anything.

In the recent episode, differences amid Abhinav and Rubina's opinions were clearly visible as the couple indulged in arguments over small issues.

