Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia prospective upon re-establishing old bond with BB 14 inmate Eijaz Khan

MUMBAI: Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan’s equation on Bigg Boss 14 was often talked about on social media. While on some days we saw a hint of romance, on other days, they would go against each other and would fight like they were each other’s rivals.

Eijaz and Pavitra also enjoyed a date on the reality show and their fondness for each other was quite evident.

Now, post her eviction, Pavitra Punia said that while her feelings for him were genuine, she wouldn’t say that she loved him.

In a recent interview, Pavitra said that her equation with Eijaz wasn’t fake and that he would always be close to her. She said that she does like him, but she said they met on a reality show, and in the BB house, the situations and the game changes every day. She further added that she didn’t go with the intention of falling in love and had made it clear even before entering Bigg Boss 14.

However, she revealed of getting close to Eijaz and had developed expectations from him. So when they weren’t fulfilled, it would feel bad. She said that they were both playing as individuals and she did not use Eijaz for the game.

"This is a fact and I won’t call it love, nor I would say that I ever loved him. But yes whatever the feelings were it was special, pure and genuine. And since it happened inside the house and was going on with the game we both were confused about it.”, said Pavitra.

When asked if she would give their bond another chance, Pavitra said, “Yes, of course, I would like to give my bond with Eijaz another chance in the outside world. I don’t know about how things will go forward. All I can say only time will tell.”.

Credit: SpotboyE