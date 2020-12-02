Bigg Boss 14: Post Eijaz Khan reveals he was a victim of sexual abuse in his childhood, Pavitra Punia stands by him

MUMBAI: Evicted contestant of Bigg Boss 14 Pavitra Punia has reacted to Eijaz Khan’s revelation. She is fully supporting him as he continues to be in the house.

Recently, when Bigg Boss asked each of the contestants to reveal unknown deet about them, Eijaz had revealed of being sexually abused in his childhood. This shocking revelation left the actor as well as many of his fans in tears. Now pouring her heart out is actress Pavitra in her latest social media post.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Did Pavitra Punia hide the fact that she is married?

Taking to Instagram, Pavitra, who shared a close bond with Eijaz, wrote a note for him. She began her note with, ‘Socha nahi tha yeh likh paaungi apne hathon se ... aur itni himmat juta paungi .. par likhna chahti hoon ....’ She later shared of being shattered when Eijaz made this revelation, she also recalled of the times, when the actor during their fights in the house warned her not to touch him.

She added, ‘It shattered me completely after knowing yesterday that what you been through. It broke me inside and I remembered every time you used to say “mujhe touch mat karo “(when we used to fight) but you had faith in me and I somehow was able to give the warmth that you crave for and have been craving for since childhood and all this while after been through that trauma. I am super proud that I know your heart and soul and what a beautiful human being you are. My respect and fondness has increased 10 folds #strongerthanever It takes a lot to confess the deepest darkest secrets and you proved it that “YOU HAVE WHAT IT TAKES! Ma winner .’

Take a look below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Woah! Eijaz Khan becomes the first finalist, gets the immunity stone from Rubina

CREDITS: SPOTBOYE