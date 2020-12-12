Bigg Boss 14: Post Kavita Kaushik makes serious allegations against Abhinav Shukla, Netizens come out in support of Rubina

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik has a massive fan following. She is seen in Bigg Boss 14 and her fans are making sure to support her in every way possible.

Well, since morning social media users are divided into two groups after Kavita Kaushik accused Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Abhinav Shukla for sending 'violent messages'. To confront Abhinav and Rubina about the same, Kavita along with her husband Ronit Biswas will appear on Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar episode. This morning, the promo of upcoming episode was dropped online following which netizens started slamming Kavita for gaining publicity by playing a dirty game.

ALSO READ: Rubina and Abhinav have a face-off with Kavita and her husband Ronit

For quite some time social media users have made two hashtags trending- one in support of Abhinav Shukla using #WeTrustAbhinav while other one is for Rubina Dilaik using #StayStrongRubina. While writing for Abhinav a user said, "Yaar, It's fine for a lady to not feel ok about certain friendships of her boyfriend or husband. The husband is respecting that .STAY STRONG RUBINA. WE TRUST ABHINAV @OrmaxMedia @ColorsTV", while another said, "Every weekend ka war..is about our very own abhinav and [email protected] is only about RubiNav @ashukla09 @RubiDilaik WE TRUST ABHINAV STAYY STRONG RUBINA." Not only that, since morning, #ShamelessKavita is trending on Twitter.

Supporting Rubina, a social media user said, "I Would Rather Regret The Things I Have Done Than The Things I Have Not.If You Obey All The Rules You Miss All The Isn’t About Finding Yourself. Life Is About Creating [email protected] @ColorsTv @OrmaxMedia STAY STRONG RUBINA #ShamelessKavita WE TRUST ABHINAV."

Check out a few more tweets here:

I Would Rather Regret The Things I Have Done Than The Things I Have Not.If You Obey All The Rules You Miss All The https://t.co/UbZvchQXom Isn’t About Finding Yourself. Life Is About Creating [email protected]@ColorsTv@OrmaxMedia

STAY STRONG RUBINA#ShamelessKavita

WE TRUST ABHINAV — Rubina.my.idol (@kashu_malhotra) December 12, 2020

A moment of patience in a moment of anger saves a thousand moments of regret.@OrmaxMedia @ColorsTV

STAY STRONG RUBINA

WE TRUST ABHINAV pic.twitter.com/IAsB9LS69R — Himachal wali (@NehaSha35000000) December 12, 2020

Yaar,

It's fine for a lady to not feel ok about certain friendships of her boyfriend or husband.

The husband is respecting that .



STAY STRONG RUBINA

WE TRUST ABHINAV@OrmaxMedia@ColorsTV https://t.co/znhKLBAaPb — Abhinav And Rubina (@RubinaAbhinav) December 12, 2020

She has lost the content and plot of her own life.

Show is a farther point to achieve!



STAY STRONG RUBINA

WE TRUST ABHINAV@OrmaxMedia@ColorsTV https://t.co/5iTkM1o2yB — Abhinav And Rubina (@RubinaAbhinav) December 12, 2020

Well I've been supporting #RubinaDilaik from very beginning but today I felt the necessarity to have a fan account. Let's grow together! @BiggBoss @RubiDilaik



WE TRUST ABHINAV



STAY STRONG RUBINA pic.twitter.com/n3FS9AiFzX — Rubina_Dilaik_supporter (@Rubina_Dilaik1) December 12, 2020

ALSO READ: BB14: Why does Aly Goni wants Kavita Kaushik's husband to talk to his ex-girlfriends?

CREDITS: SPOTBOYE