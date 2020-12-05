Bigg Boss 14: Post Rahul Vaidya-Rubina Dilaik’s spat, the former’s GF Disha Parmar takes a dig at the latter’s flawed marriage

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial shows. It witnesses strong bonds as well as heated arguments. Currently, season 14 is on air and it is now heading towards its finale.

In the ongoing season, from day one, we have been seeing Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik at loggerheads. Though both being headstrong and have very strong views and opinions, no one refuses to bow down or even surrender. Almost every task, we see a heated argument where they end up saying pretty nasty things to each other. In fact, Rubina's husband Abhinav Shukla nominated Rahul citing that he disrespected his wife. Similarly, in the previous episode, Rubina commented on Rahul and ladylove Disha Parmar's relationship and said that his behaviour and ‘misogynist’ thinking is the reason for not receiving a reply from Disha. Well, Rahul did not pay much heed but Disha couldn't resist herself from replying to her comment.

However, Disha did not give a clarification. She instead took a jibe at Rubina and her flawed marriage with Abhinav on her Twitter handle.

Bohot achi kahawat hai...

‘ Jiske khud ke ghar sheeshe ke hote hai.. woh dusro pe pathar nahi phekte’



And all you not so Well wishers.. keep your suggestions to yourself .. i can take my own decisions! #PeaceOut — Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) December 3, 2020

Taking to the social media platform, the actress wrote, “Bohot achi kahawat hai... ‘ Jiske khud ke ghar sheeshe ke hote hai.. woh dusro pe pathar nahi phekte’ And all you not so Well wishers.. keep your suggestions to yourself .. i can take my own decisions! #PeaceOut” For the uninitiated, during a task, Rubina revealed that her marriage had hit a rough patch and she and Abhinav were about to get a divorce. Coming to Disha's tweet, this obviously did not go well with Rubina's fans who then ended up slamming Disha. One fan wrote, "Exactly Disha Parmar... You can ask Rahool to not comment on Rubinav’s relationship when his own relationship is PR stunt. SHERNI RUBINA #BB14" while another one commented, "Awww didi ko mirchi lagi h aisa kaise chalega didi.”

What’s your take on Disha's post? Hit the comment section.

