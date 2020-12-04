Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Mahajan suggests alterations in BB 14's game format to hype up it's entertainment quotient

MUMBAI: Former Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Mahajan is all set to enter the controversial Bigg Boss 14's house and says he is ready to give some stiff competition to those already in the house. He also feels that the current season needs more spice to make it entertaining.

Rahul says, “I know that there are a few contestants, who are constantly fighting, but shouting and quarrelling unnecessarily is not what the game is all about.”.

During his earlier stint, he was linked to female contestants in the house. But this time around, he says he doesn't want any attention from the ladies. Rahul says, "I am happily married to Natalya Ilina and want to steer clear of all the women in the house. I am done with link-ups and don’t want any more fake friendships in the house.”.

So, is he ready to do all the household tasks in the Bigg Boss house? “The pandemic has taught all of us to clean bathrooms at home! So, if I am given a cleaning task, I will have no problem. I don’t know how to use a mop or broom, but I’m sure that won’t be a big problem (laughs!).”.

Rahul had earlier participated in both Season 2 and Season 8 of the reality show. In Season 2, he was one of the finalists. He said, "I have been in touch with Ashutosh Kaushik, the winner of season 2. I have never been an actor or done fiction shows. So, I wasn't keen on being seen on television in the past few years. So, when the opportunity of 'Bigg Boss' came again, my wife Natalya felt I should be in it.".

Credit: Bombay Times