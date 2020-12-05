Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant reveals her game plan to Salman Khan leaving him in splits

MUMBAI: Colors' show Bigg Boss 14 is all set to witness a huge dhamaka before the finale inches closer.

The show has already seen a lot of drama as very few contestants are left in the house including Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli.

The viewers are extremely excited as the makers have roped Vikas Gupta who will be entering the Bigg Boss house with a team of challengers.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Will Aly Goni and Kavita Kaushik return back to the Bigg Boss house?

Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan and Manu Punjabi are set to enter the house.

In tonight's episode, Rakhi will set the stage on fire with her sizzling performance before she enters the house.

Rakhi has been on drama and controversy queen and leaves no chance to entertain the fans.

Salman Khan asked Rakhi to reveal her game plan in the house to which Rakhi had the most amazing response.

Check out here:

Rakhi's nautankis have already started even before she has entered the show and we are sure a lot of dhamaka is set to take place in the upcoming episode.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Check out what Aly Goni had to say about his return on the show