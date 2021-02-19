Bigg Boss 14: Read to know WHY Rakhi Sawant took a dig at Nikki Tamboli yet again...

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli have been at loggerheads for a while now. They often get into a war of words with each other. Through their behaviour, it is pretty evident that they cannot survive in each other's company.

In yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi Sawant was once again seen taunting Nikki Tamboli. Getting into her character and pulling off her antics, Rakhi Sawant while talking to the contestants, despite them not being around, passed a comment at Nikki, who refused to leave the show with Rs 6 lakh that was offered to her.

In a task, Bigg Boss offered Nikki Tamboli to leave the show by taking Rs 6 lakh. In excitement, Nikki screamed that she can buy a lot of makeup with this prize money. Over this, Rakhi Sawant stated that Bigg Boss does not need rich kids like Nikki Tamboli as it is an orphanage.

Talking to the camera, Rakhi said, "Ae aayi badi heroine banne, bada matak-matak ke chalti hai, band kar chal. Aayi badi Rs 7 lakh ka makeup kharidney. Ye BB house anaath ashram hai... yahan amir bacchon ka koi kaam nahi hai, samjhi, ye boarding school hai (Don't try to be a heroine, you want to buy makeup products of Rs 7 lakh. This BB house is an orphanage and we don't need rich kids here).".

Currently, the top five contestants of Bigg Boss 14 are Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli.

The finale is just a few days away and we will soon get to know who will be the winner of the show.

Credit: SpotboyE

