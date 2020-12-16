Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik and Arshi Khan have a major showdown during the CAPTAINCY task

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 is getting interesting with every passing day. The contestants are trying their best to compete against each other.

In the previous episode, the viewers saw how Bigg Boss announced the captaincy task. Arshi Khan, Kashmera Shah, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli had to compete against each other in order to win. Rubina Dilaik was made the sanchalak of the house.

Well, Arshi, Kashmera and Rakhi targetted Nikki and cornered her during the task. This didn't go well Rubina and she thought Nikki is being targetted.

In the upcoming episode, the viewers will see how Rubina and Arshi indulge in a massive fight.

Both get into a heated argument and taunt each other.

Well, it seems Rubina and Arshi are the newest enemies in the Bigg Boss house.

