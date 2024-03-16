Bigg Boss 14’s Aly Goni performs Umrah at Makkah; check out pictures from his holy visit

MUMBAI : Aly Goni is one of the most loved and celebrated actors of television and he does have a good fan following. He rose to fame with his stint in the serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein where he became a household name. He was also part of many reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi, Nach Baliye Season 9 and Bigg Boss Season 14. The actor began his career with the reality show MTV Splitsvilla 5.

Also Read-What! Aly Goni gets injured on the sets of Allah De Bandeya with Jasmin Bhasin, says “had a blackout…”

Aly has a huge fan base and keeps sharing interesting pictures on his social media pages. He recently shared some glimpses of his holy visit to Makkah as he performed Umrah.

Aly captioned his post, “The Prophet said, “The performance of Umrah during Ramadan is Equal to the performance of Hajj with me” Allah hum sab ko yeh mauka de Ameen. #Umrah2024.”

Aly has been part of shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum and Dhhai Kilo Prem. He has also been part of reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Bigg Boss 14, among others.

Also Read-Must Read! Jasmin Bhasin reveals how BF Aly Goni secretly confessed his love to her inside Bigg Boss 14 house; spills the beans on their marriage plans

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla



