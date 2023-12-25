Must Read! Jasmin Bhasin reveals how BF Aly Goni secretly confessed his love to her inside Bigg Boss 14 house; spills the beans on their marriage plans

MUMBAI :It is safe to say that actor-couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are one of the most loved and adored couples in the TV industry. Adorable chemistry: Their stay in the Bigg Boss house was enough to prove to the world that not only do they look adorable together, but the way they interact with each other, the way they take care of each other, everything is beyond adorable!

Also Read-OMG! Jasmin Bhasin makes a shocking revelation post her exit from Bigg Boss

During a recent Podcast, Jasmin revealed that she first met Aly during the show Khatron Ke Khiladi and said that anyone who meets him will fall in love with him. They became good friends and Jasmin, realizing her love for him, shared the same with him. However Aly said that they should not ruin the great friendship that they have and remain friends, which Jasmin agreed.

Things however changed when they came into the Bigg Boss 14 house and he finally confessed his love. She said, “There was a task in Bigg Boss 14 when there was a lot of music; he removed his microphone and whispered into my ears that he loves me and we can be in a relationship. I also agreed because I already had this realization.”

Also Read- Valentine Special: 5 Reasons why we love Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin!

Speaking of her family’s approval on their relationship, Jasmin said, “My father had taught me to never let go of your love and it stayed with me. I was sure that they wouldn't mind me finding love on the show."

She added, "I know things did look very intense; however, Aly told me that his father might need some time and she should give them that time. She said Aly told her, 'Dekh, kabhi meri bhi beti hogi or woh mujhe hurt karegi toh kaise lagega toh tu apne papa ko time de. I will be the best version of myself and things will get better soon. And I sort of fell deeper in love with his mature stance on the sensitive topic.”

Speaking of their marriage plans, Jasmin added that she and Aly will take a collective decision and plan everything after taking into consideration the responsibilities they have along with the financial aspect.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla