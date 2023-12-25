Must Read! Jasmin Bhasin reveals how BF Aly Goni secretly confessed his love to her inside Bigg Boss 14 house; spills the beans on their marriage plans

During a recent Podcast, Jasmin revealed that she first met Aly during the show Khatron Ke Khiladi and said that anyone who meets him will fall in love with him.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 12/25/2023 - 12:00
Jasmin Bhasin

MUMBAI :It is safe to say that actor-couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are one of the most loved and adored couples in the TV industry. Adorable chemistry: Their stay in the Bigg Boss house was enough to prove to the world that not only do they look adorable together, but the way they interact with each other, the way they take care of each other, everything is beyond adorable!

Also Read-OMG! Jasmin Bhasin makes a shocking revelation post her exit from Bigg Boss

During a recent Podcast, Jasmin revealed that she first met Aly during the show Khatron Ke Khiladi and said that anyone who meets him will fall in love with him. They became good friends and Jasmin, realizing her love for him, shared the same with him. However Aly said that they should not ruin the great friendship that they have and remain friends, which Jasmin agreed.

Things however changed when they came into the Bigg Boss 14 house and he finally confessed his love. She said, “There was a task in Bigg Boss 14 when there was a lot of music; he removed his microphone and whispered into my ears that he loves me and we can be in a relationship. I also agreed because I already had this realization.”

Also Read- Valentine Special: 5 Reasons why we love Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin!

Speaking of her family’s approval on their relationship, Jasmin said, “My father had taught me to never let go of your love and it stayed with me. I was sure that they wouldn't mind me finding love on the show." 

She added, "I know things did look very intense; however, Aly told me that his father might need some time and she should give them that time. She said Aly told her, 'Dekh, kabhi meri bhi beti hogi or woh mujhe hurt karegi toh kaise lagega toh tu apne papa ko time de. I will be the best version of myself and things will get better soon. And I sort of fell deeper in love with his mature stance on the sensitive topic.”

Speaking of their marriage plans, Jasmin added that she and Aly will take a collective decision and plan everything after taking into consideration the responsibilities they have along with the financial aspect. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla 

Jasmin Bhasin Sussanne Khan Hrithik Roshan Aly Goni Arslam Goni Bigg Boss birthday party wedding TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 12/25/2023 - 12:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Interesting! Katrina Kaif Reveals Secret Bike Riding Lessons in Bandra for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: Trainer's Identity Remains Confidential
MUMBAI: The actress, during a road trip interview for Merry Christmas promotions, keeps the identity of her bike riding...
What! Bhagyashree Reminisces About Maine Pyar Kiya Days: Shooting Posters with Salman Khan While 5 Months Pregnant!
MUMBAI: Bhagyashree made an impressive debut alongside Salman Khan in Sooraj Barjatya's blockbuster film, Maine Pyar...
Must Read! Jasmin Bhasin reveals how BF Aly Goni secretly confessed his love to her inside Bigg Boss 14 house; spills the beans on their marriage plans
MUMBAI :It is safe to say that actor-couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are one of the most loved and adored couples in...
Spoiler Alert! New Beginnings and Unexpected Twists: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Takes a Turn towards Yeh Hai Mohabbatein!
MUMBAI: In the upcoming instalment, Kunal's love for Sonia takes centre stage as he witnesses her trauma. Unable to...
Spoiler Alert! Twists of Fate: Ishaan's Unplanned Marriage to Savi Amidst Perilous Circumstances in Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein!
MUMBAI : In the upcoming episode, Ishaan grapples with conflicting emotions as he decides to marry Reeva, the love that...
Spoiler Alert! Identity Confusion Unfolds: Kashvi Believes Neil is Her Son, Yeh Hai Chahatein Takes an Unexpected Turn!
MUMBAI : In the upcoming episode, Kashvi, determined to find her long-lost son, believes she has finally located him in...
Recent Stories
Katrina
Interesting! Katrina Kaif Reveals Secret Bike Riding Lessons in Bandra for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: Trainer's Identity Remains Confidential
Latest Video
Related Stories
Arushi
Arushi Nishank: Christmas is a special time for me
Sherleen
Sherleen Dutt: Christmas has always held a special place in my heart
Reem
Shocking! Reem Shaikh breaks silence on working in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, “It was not a smooth journey; there was anger, disappointment”
Manasi Salvi
Wow! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Manasi Salvi opens up on how TV gave her confidence; Says ‘Financial independence is what TV assures…’
Jasmine Bhasin
Shocking! Jasmin Bhasin revealed that underwent depression in Mumbai; Says 'Mujhe aisa lgta tha mujh mein kami hai…'
Isha
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Isha Malviya eliminates Aishwarya Sharma from the show