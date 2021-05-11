Bigg Boss 14’s Rakhi Sawant face swaps with Alia Bhatt to dance on THIS song

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant, who appeared in many Hindi films, is one of the most popular personalities in the entertainment world. Her popularity increased after her appearance on the controversial show, Bigg Boss 14. The actress garnered a massive fan base, who love and adore her antics. Rakhi won the hearts of many during her Bigg Boss 14 stint by entertaining fans to the fullest. Well, as always, Rakhi continues to entertain her fans in the most unique way possible. On Tuesday, the actress made a post and shared a video of her. In the video, Rakhi has face swapped with Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt.

Taking to Instagram, Rakhi Sawant shared the video and wrote, “I want to do a classical dance soon #staysafe #rakhisawant” She expressed her desire to perform some form of classical dance. Rakhi said she wants to do the classical dance soon. Moving on, the actress also urged everyone to stay safe in the tough times. Talking about the video, Rakhi has face swapped with Alia Bhatt. The actress has face swapped herself with Alia in the song Ghar More Pardesiya from the film Kalank. The song shows Alia Bhatt performing Kathak on the song and dance to the beats of it. Rakhi manages to get herself to face swap and imitate the B-Town diva on social media. Reacting to the post, one fan of Rakhi said, “Don't compare u with anyone u are stunning in ur way they never be you I love u rakhi,” while another commented, “Looking cute bdw.” A third fan quipped, “Rakhi you are totally funny.”

