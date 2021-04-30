Bigg Boss 14's Aly-Jasmin's recent Jaipur getaway, READ

MUMBAI: Telly couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni were recently in Jaipur to shoot a music video at a heritage property.

Jasmine, who has her Naani house in the city, had planned to take Aly around the city but due to hectic and tight schedule, they could not step out.

“I have fond memories of my childhood and get nostalgic whenever I come here. In fact Aly also wanted to explore the city and eat dal-bati-churma as he has heard so much about it. But we could not step out as we had a very tight schedule. Currently we are avoiding travel and stepping out only when it’s very important. So when things will be better I would like to come again and take Aly around the city. I will take him to all my favourite spots and make him enjoy the traditional delicacies especially pyaaj ki kachori and lassi. Jaipur ka khana toh is to die for. Being a true foodie, I love trying out new food joints here.", she expressed.

Originally from Kota, the actress has a special bond with Pink City.

She further shared, “Jaipur is my mother’s home town. So every summer holidays we used to come here and spend the entire holidays at my Nani’s house. My Massi and cousins too live here so we keep coming to the city for some or the other family functions.".

