Bigg Boss 15 : Angry! Bigg Boss one contestant Kashmera Shah lashes out at Rakhi Sawant’s husband “Ritiesh” says “ Someone please tell him to speak with Rakhi with respect and I feel like slapping him”

MUMBAI: Kashmera Shah is a huge name in the world of the entertainment business. She is a well-known actress in Bollywood and has been part of several Hindi and Marathi movies.

Kashmera has also been part of many reality shows on television. She has participated in Bigg Boss Season 1, Nach Baliye Season 3, and Love Lockup Season 1, where she participated with her husband Krusha Abhishek. She was also seen in Bigg Boss Season 14 as a challenger.

The actress has done prominent roles in blockbuster movies like Jungle, Hera Pheri, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, Wake Up Sid, and Yes Boss.

After being a part of Bigg Boss, Kashmera has always been very vocal about all the seasons and she keeps sharing her views about the show, contestants, and episodes on social media and gives us an insight into what she thinks of the episode.

Rakhi Sawant had entered the house with her husband as a wild card entry and since then she is making headlines as the fans feel that he is not her husband and two are faking it.

Very often we have seen on the show that he doesn’t speak well to Rakhi and speaks rudely and at times even insults her.

Now Kashmera has taken to social media and said that “ Will someone please tell Ritiesh to talk nicely to Rakhi Sawant, I hate the way he talks to her or responds to her, feel like slapping the stupid out of him. Rakhi isn’t stupid but only a choise of men is bad I guess”

Well, there is no doubt that Ritiesh doesn’t treat Rakhi well and this needs to be taken up during the Weekend Ka episode.

