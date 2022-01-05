Bigg Boss 15: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! This is one of the worst seasons; the show seems to be more like MTV Splitsvilla

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss when it had just started did very well, and the audiences were enjoying watching the show. It was among the top 10 shows when it came to the BARC ratings.

But as weeks passed by, the show lost its essence and the TRP fell drastically. In order to boost TRPs, the makers eliminated six contestants and brought in wild cards, that is, ex-participants, but in spite of that, there weren’t any changes in the ratings.

Owing to that the makers introduced 4 challengers, who entered the house two days back and gave challenges to the contestants where they had to perform tasks in order to win the ticket to finale.

The audience is bored of the show and has said that it lost its essence a long time back. This season could have been a very successful one, but unfortunately, the makers ruined it by bringing too many twists and turns.

Netizens miss watching the show in its original format where the contestants were punished for physical violence and used to nominate others in the confession room. There were captaincy tasks, luxury budget tasks, family week, etc.

Viewers feel the show is more like Splitsvilla rather than Bigg Boss. Either the focus is on the Karan–Teja love story or the Umar–Rashami one. Suddenly, the angle of Devollena and Pratik has also cropped up.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Bigg Boss gets an extension; the finale of the show will take place on THIS date )

Check out the audience opinion about the love that is blossoming in the show.

Karan Saren: In the initial days, I used to watch Bigg Boss and thought that this season would do well as the contestants looked very promising, but as days passed, the show slipped down and I lost complete interest, especially after the track of Karan and Tejasswi. I feel somewhere both their games came down and the show began to be boring to watch. When I watch the show, it seems to be more of Splitsvilla than Bigg Boss with so many love stories cropping up in the house.

Nikita Shah: I always thought that Bigg Boss 14 was the most boring season, but in the past few weeks I have realized that no season can surpass how boring Bigg Boss 15 is. The show dropped post the Tejran track and couldn’t be lifted up post that. The biggest wrong move was to eliminate six strong contestants and evict Vishal. I miss the old days of Bigg Boss where the nominations took place in the confession room. There was a family week which I used to eagerly wait for, but everything has changed in the game now.

Akansha Singh: The show has lost the plot. Everyone is so boring in the show except for Rakhi who is entertaining. This season didn’t follow the original format. Violence was encouraged, nominations didn’t happen the normal way, and the worst of all this season never saw anyone become the captain of the house. Only in the initial two weeks, it happened.

Kabir Sharma: It’s not even worth it to speak about this season as it has disappointed me to another level. It looked so promising in the beginning but turn out to be one of the worst seasons. This season changed the format of the show by bringing back Shamita again, which is against the original format. There was no captaincy task and no family week. Everything has changed in this season and I am glad it getting over in a week. The show gives the vibe of Splitsvilla and not Bigg Boss, from TejRan to Umar and Rashami and now Devoleena and Praik. Enough of this love story.

Steve D’costa: I wish the season had followed the original format of the show. It would have been a huge success but the makers of the show only ruined this season by eliminating 6 strong contestants, including people like Vishal and Jay. Getting the TejRan track was the biggest mistake, followed by bringing wild cards and now challengers. Anyway, there is only one week for the finale and now the show cannot pick up. I wish the makers learn a good lesson from this season and don’t repeat it in the next one.

Well, there is no doubt that this season failed to impress the audiences as there were lot of changes, but hopefully, the next season will be interesting.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.