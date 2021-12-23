Bigg Boss 15: Aww! Rashami Desai tells Umar “Don't worry, baby, I am there”; seems like their love story has begun

MUMBAI: The show is nearing its finale and the contestants are going all out to give their best and reach the finale of the show.

Umar has been in the show since day one and he is doing pretty well for himself. The doctor has come a long way in the game by making a strong alliance with Karan and Tejasswi, and from being in the bottom six he made his way to the show by winning the task given by Bharti and Haarsh and thus was saved from elimination.

Rashami was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 13 and she was the finalist of the show and now once again she has entered this season as a wild card entry and is playing the game.

The actress was seen making a bond with everyone in the house, especially Umar whom she knows from outside and takes as a good friend.

The two have become very close to each other and the fans are speculating that there is something brewing between them.

In the past episode, we have seen both Rashami and Umar confessing that they do like each other during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

During the live feed, one could see how Umar was telling Rashami that he is not liking the way Teja is behaving and revealed that she wasn’t like this at the beginning of the show and now since the entry of the wild card contestant she has changed drastically and is neither in this team nor there.

To which Rashami told Umar that “I am there, baby, don’t worry”. Though it was said in a funny way, her feelings were shown through her expression as she was sheen blushing all the way.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Rashami and Umar would take their relationship forward from here.

