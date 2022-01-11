Bigg Boss 15: Disheartening! This is how Rajiv Adatia and Himanshi Khurana reacted to Umar Riaz’s eviction

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz has been evicted from the show due to his violent behaviour with Pratik Sehajpal. A lot of people have come out in support of Umar Riaz. And the latest being Rajiv Adatia and Himanshi Khurana. It seems the two got on Instagram live last night and discussed all that happened in the Weekend Ka Vaar. Rajiv is highly pissed at the fact that Umar was asked to leave.

During the live, Himanshi talked about Umar giving his heart and soul to the game. "Usne matlab pura jaan de diya, Himanshi. He was playing so well. He was one of the best contestants of the season."

He also said that he was the best in compared to all the season, "He was so good in the show." Himanshi agreed with him but added that there's no need to clarify anything as the whole world knows how good Umar was on the show. She adds that once you earn the love of people, you don't need the trophy.

Himanshi Khurana did point out that she didn't like how people brought his profession to the game. Rajiv agreed, saying, "Yeah, he had gone on the show as a contestant, not as a doctor." Rajiv, however, accounted that Umar would take care of everyone inside the house. Himanshi added that he (Umar) is a little lost right now but things will get better.

