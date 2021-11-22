Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Afsana Khan targets Simba Nagpal, says the channel is biased towards him and it’s evident

MUMBAI: Afsana Khan had a very dramatic exit from the show. She was eliminated by Bigg Boss as she showed aggression during a fight and lifted a knife to hurt herself. Hence, the makers decided to eliminate her from the show.

Initially, the singer refused to leave the show but after her fiancé spoke to her and the makers told her that she would be back once she was fine, she agreed. But seems like the singer won’t be back and her journey has ended in the game.

During an interview, Afsana lashed out at Simba Nagpal and said that the channel is being very biased towards him as he doesn’t do anything on the show and keeps sleeping. But he is still on the show.

On the other hand, when he pushed Umar into the pool and broke the rule of violence in the house, Bigg Boss didn’t take any action against him and eliminated her from the show.

There is no doubt that Simba is not doing anything in the house and still has come this far.

Well, Afsana seemed to be a promising contestant on the show since she used to give a bit of content and wasn’t boring, but unfortunately, because of her aggression she had to say goodbye to the show.

