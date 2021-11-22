Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Divya Agrawal says, “I like Shamita Shetty, and in the end, things got better between us”

MUMBAI: Divya Agarwal is a well-known name in the entertainment industry, and in recent times, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in Bigg Boss OTT. She won the show, and the audiences loved the way she played the game.

On the show, Divya and Shamita in the initial days were good friends but later turned foes. They kept fighting and could never mend things.

Divya seems to be following Bigg Boss 15, and recently, when asked about Shamita, the actress said that she likes Shamita and that in end, things did get sorted, though Shamita has trust issues.

On the other hand, when she was asked whose game she likes, she said that she loves the way Jay, Karan, Nishant, and Tejasswi are playing the game. Though she doesn’t know Teja that well, the rest of them are good friends of hers.

Divya was also offered Bigg Boss 15 but she declined the offer as she didn’t want to compete with the same contestants and for the same trophy for the second time. In one of her interviews, she did say that she might do the main show in the next season.

Well, there is no doubt that Divya is a good player and the audience would have loved to see the tashan between Pratik and her.

