Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa to grace weekend ka vaar episode alongside Salman Khan

MUMBAI : This week the biggest twist happened in the Bigg Boss house where Nishant changed the whole dynamics of the game.

Where he removes Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra from the VIP zone area and replaces them with Pratik and Simba, we also saw the fights between Nishant – Pratik with Neha and Tejasswi.

Karan also felt a bit betrayed by Nishant’s friendship as he thought that he wouldn't do something like that as he excepted Vishal to do so.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Bigg Boss gets an extension; the finale of the show will take place on THIS date )

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode arrived and Salman Khan would be giving his peace of mind and would be telling them how they have performed this week.

As we all know that during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode we do get to celebrities coming on the show and interacting with the host Salman Khan and the contestants of the show.

As per sources, it seems that Indian television's most loved and ace comedian Bharti Singh will be coming on the along with her better half Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

The two will be interacting with Salman Khan and with the contestants and will be doing some fun tasks with the contestants.

In the past, we have seen Bharti coming on the show and interacting with Salman Khan and the entire segment is so engaging and entertaining that it leaves the host and the audiences in splits.

Well, seems like this coming Weekend Ka Vaar episode will be an entertaining episode and will leave the audience’s in splits.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Revealed! Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty's mom Sunanda opens up on whether the actress will reenter the house )