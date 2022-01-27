Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Bigg Boss winners Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan, Urvashi Dholakia to grace the finale show

MUMBAI : The finale of the show will be taking place this weekend and the contestants are gearing up for the big day.

The show has got it top six contestants of the show, Pratik, Nishant, Shamita, Rashami, Tejran, and Karan.

The finale is going to take place on a grand scale and many celebrities are excepted to grace the show.

As per sources, Bigg Boss ex–winners Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan, Urvashi Dholakia will be gracing the show and will be having segments with the host and the contestants of the show.

There is news doing rounds that along with Shehnaaz Gill they would be giving tribute to late actor Siddarth Shukla.

They will be lots of dance performances and fun segments on the show and it's going to be an entertaining episode.

The audience has predicted Karan and Tejasswi are the top two contestants of the show and maybe one of them could be the winner of the show, though at the last moment anything can happen and the votes can be changed.

The contestant’s family members are accepted to grace the show and cheer for their loved ones.

Well, every contestant deserves to win the game and it will be a difficult decision for the audience to choose their winner.

