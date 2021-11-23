Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Ishaan Sehgaal lauds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash for handling the media's questions with dignity

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has witnessed a huge change. The press who had entered the house took the decision and picked up their bottom 6. From these contestants, a few would be eliminated in the coming weeks.

In yesterday’s episode, the media asked tough questions to the contestants. Karan and Tejasswi were especially targeted by the media and they asked them the maximum questions.

The actors handled the questions with a lot of respect and in a classy manner.

Ishaan Sehgaal, who was a contestant on the show, was eliminated a few weeks back along with his lady love Miesha Iyer.

After the press conference, Ishaan took to social media and expressed his thoughts on it and praised Tejran.

He said, “So many expressions given and so much interruption happened during the media interaction of Tejasswi and Karan, still they claim themselves classy and ethical hats off Tejran the way they handled press with a smile on their face.”

Not only Ishaan but viewers also feel the same and have praised the actors for the way they handled the matter.

Well, no doubt that Karan and Tejasswi are making headlines outside the house with their friendship.

