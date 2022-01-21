Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Iulia Vantur, Pragya Jaiswal, and Mika Singh to grace the show alongside Salman Khan

MUMBAI : The weekend ka vaar episode has arrived. Salman is all set to take on the contestants, and it will be interesting to see who would get praised and who would face his anger.

This could be the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode as the finale week would be the next week. The finale contestants are Karan, Tejasswi, Nishant, Pratik, and Shamita.

This week, a lot has happened, from Nishant and Tejasswi becoming VIP contestants to Abhijeet losing all the ticket to finale tasks. He has been nominated with Devoleena and Rashami Desai.

Every weekend, celebrities come on the show and have a fun interaction with host Salman and the contestants of the show.

As per sources, Salman’s rumored girlfriend Iulia Vantur along with Pragya Jaiswal will be coming to show to promote their upcoming song Main Chala. The song also features the actor.

On the other hand, Mika Singh will also be gracing the show and will have to have some fun segments with Salman and the contestants of the show.

It’s not clear if they would be entering the house or not.

Well, even an elimination would be taking place, and one of the contestants would be saying goodbye to the show.

We did report earlier that Abhijeet and Devollena are in the danger zone.

