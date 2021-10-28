Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Kamya Punjabi talks about how rules are bent in the house, reveals that Raqesh Bapat’s entry will spoil Shamita Shetty’s game

MUMBAI: Kamya Punjabi is a very successful actress on television. She has been a part of many successful shows and has made a name for herself.

She has been part of Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Beintehaa, Doli Armaano Ki, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, and Kehta Hai Dil, and she has been in the industry for more than two decades.

She had also been a part of the biggest reality show Bigg Boss Season 7. She was one of the strongest contestants of the house and her elimination had shocked many as everyone thought she would be the winner of the show.

Kamya has always been vocal about all the seasons and she keeps her view in front of the audiences through social media.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about what she thinks about the rules being bent in when it comes to the physical violence. She said that Bigg Boss has changed many rules in this season

She says that during her season, Kushal Tandon hadn’t even touched Andy and he was evicted. Here, there are so many physical fights happening. She further said that now Bigg Boss gives a warning and lets go of things. Nothing is taken seriously.

Kamya said that in OTT, Neha and Pratik had pinned down Divya, and the same happened in this season between Karan and Pratik.

We also asked her what she thinks about the power given to the housemates to evict the contestants, to which Kamya said that it's completely unfair as to how can the housemates decide who is weak and stronger that too in just two weeks’ time.

She also mentioned Abhinav Shukla being eliminated from the show where she said that it was so unfair to have eliminated him just one week before the finale. Their relatives voted, and on three votes, he was eliminated. How is that fair play? And the same happened with Donal and Vidhi and it's so unfair.

Bigg Boss is the concept of people voting and getting the contestants eliminated, and it's so wrong to give the power to the contestants.

There were reports doing the rounds that Raqesh Bapat would be entering the house and we asked her about the same to which she said that if the actor enters the house, it will spoil Shamita’s game, as currently, she is playing very well and we have seen in Bigg Boss OTT what had happened.

She also says that she loves the way Shamita is playing the game in a dignified manner.

