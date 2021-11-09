Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Karan Kundrra says that he will quit the show if any of his ex-girlfriends join the show as a wild card contestant

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra is one of the strongest contestants on the show and the audience is loving his game plan.

In the initial one-two weeks, Karan was ruling the Bigg Boss house and he was considered as the number one player of the show but once his track began with Tejasswi his gameplay as fallen down, and many ex-contestants who came on the show and including the host Salman Khan as told him to up his game or else, he would be eliminated from the show.

Time and again we have seen how the contestants have discussed that it could be a possibility that the makers get in Karan’s ex-girlfriend into the house to spice up the show even more.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Crack in Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship as they have a massive fight )

Now during the live feed, Vishal was seen talking to Karan Kundrra where he told him that if the makers want to make the show interesting then they should call any of his ex-girlfriends on the show as wild card entry.

Karan, responds by saying that if this happens then he, himself will voluntarily quit the show and tell Bigg Boss and the audience that his journey in the game is over, and then Bigg Bos should announce from which exit he should be coming out from.

As he doesn’t want to make his personal life ugly on television as at times when exes join the show it can become so bad.

Well, there will be no wild card entries now as Raqesh and Neha are the last ones to enter the show.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar