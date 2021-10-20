Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Karan Kundrra – Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian re-enter the main house no more a jungle wasi

MUMBAI: In yesterday’s episode, we did see how Bigg Boss punished all the contestants of the show by shutting the main house down and putting everyone in the jungle house, and making the house one.

He also punished them by evicting two contestants from the house where the housemates only had to decide who would get eliminated from the show and the third punishment was that Nishant got the power to nominate eight contestants on the show who wouldn’t be safe from nominations.

In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss would introduce a money task where the contestants will be divided into two pairs where they will have to make notes and whoever wins this task will get Rs. 5 Lakhs which will be cut from the prize money and they would also get an entry in the main house.

The pairs that were decided by Bigg Boss were: Karan – Tejasswi, Jay – Pratik, Shamita – Vishal, Umar – Afsana, Simba – Akasa, and Miesha and Ishaan where Nishant being the captain of the house was the sanchalk of the task.

(ALSO READ; BIGG BOSS 15: Exclusive! Karan Kundrra reveals that he will stand by Umar Riaz and Tejasswi Prakash)

In the beginning, everyone is seen giving their best in the first round, where Shamita and Vishal were the winners of the task, in the second round Karan and Tejasswi won the task and the third round was won by Shamita and Vishal.

In the end, Bigg Boss announced that Shamita – Vishal, and Karan -Tejasswi can enter the main Bigg Boss house and their stay in the jungle house is over.

Well, this is the first time for Karan in the main house as Shamita, Vishal and Tejasswi were already living there and due to the punishment were sent back to the jungle house.

With this task seems like a maximum of the contestants will be entering the main house and soon the jungle house will be broken and everyone will live under one roof.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: BIGG BOSS 15: WOW! Tejasswi Prakash talks about her love life on the show; Jay Bhanushali feels her love is not true)