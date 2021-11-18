Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Moose Jattana finally breaks her silence in participating in Bigg Boss confirms she is not going into the house

MUMBAI : As we had reported earlier that the makers of the show will be bringing some changes as they have been some sudden exits in the show.

The makers are planning to bring in 4 wild card entries probably two females and two males. Names like Donal and Vidhi are doing the rounds for a comeback on the show as the audience’s felt that their eviction was unfair on the other hand, even Bigg Boss OTT contestants Zeeshan, Akshara, and Moose’s names were floating on though there was no confirmation on the same.

Now finally, Moose as broken her silence on her participation in the show. One of her fans had sent her a message wishing her all the best for her participation on the show.

Moose shared the message on Social media and thanked all her fans for all the love and support she has been receiving and she truly feels blessed.

The Bigg Boss OTT contestants also confirmed that she isn’t going into the Bigg Boss house and she knows that there is a lot of speculation about it and news doing the rounds and finally she gave her confirmation of not being a part of the show.

Well, the audience was excited to see Moose in the house but will not be disappointed as they wouldn’t be able to see Nishant – Pratik and her friends again.

