Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Neha Bhasin talks about her relationship with Pratik, shares thoughts on Vishal’s game, and reveals if Karan and Tejasswi’s relationship is fake

MUMBAI: Neha Bhasin rose to fame with her stint in the Bigg Boss OTT house where she grabbed the headlines for her friendship with Pratik Sehajpal, which created a stir on social media and became a topic of discussion.

Post that, Neha built a very strong fanbase for herself, and her fans have been standing by her side and showering love and support on her.

The singer was back in the Bigg Boss 15 house where she entered as a wild card and spiced up the show a bit. One could see the tiff between her and Pratik, and the audience wondered what had happened between them.

Neha was eliminated from the show a week ago on the basis of audience votes.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the singer post her eviction and asked her about her relationship with Pratik and if are they friends or not.

To which Neha replied that she doesn’t know if they would be friends or even be in touch because so much has happened between them. Bigg Boss also plays mind and heart games, where on fans loved their friendship in OTT but even respected their relationship when they didn't speak to each other. Now, once he comes out of the house one would know if they would be friends or no.

Neha also said that when she left, she told Shamita to be okay and the actress said that she won’t be okay. She told Pratik to take care of her, the singer also spoke about Vishal’s game where she said that she couldn't trust him in the game and she had told this to Shamita, but she took him as a brother and trusted him. Now, it is high time Vishal also moves on as the game is over.

In the end, we asked her what she thinks of Karan and Tejasswi’s relationship to which Neha said that the relationship is just developing and they are very image-conscious but they are fond of each other and there is a strong bond there. But it’s high time they play a separate game as the feelings won’t change.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience would miss Neha in the game as she did spice up the show.

