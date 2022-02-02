Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Nishant Bhat talks about his brotherhood with Pratik, reveals whom he would choose between Shamita and Tejasswi, and speaks about judging Dance Deewane Junior

MUMBAI: Nishant Bhat has been in the game since OTT days and has proved himself in the show. The audience has always loved his game.

He was one of the few contestants who were planning and plotting but at the same time entertaining the audience with his jokes and funny acts.

In the last week of Bigg Boss, when the audience had to vote for the best performer, Nishant had the highest score. He also went through a lot of ups and downs on the show, fought through all the circumstances, and became a finalist.

During the finale, Nishant took the briefcase and walked out of the house with Rs. 10 lakhs.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the dancer and asked him about his bond with Pratik, Teja, and Shamita and much more.

Your bond with Pratik was loved by the audience. Post the show, will it remain the same?

Pratik has always been a younger brother to me and I really care for him. He is too young to handle a lot of things and I will always be with him no matter what and will guide him in his work if he ever needs any help.

We used to have a lot of fights but then we used to patch up also. We both have stood for each other and will always remain good friends no matter what, though I wouldn’t want to see him for the next six months as we have been together for so many months. We both need a break, but tomorrow, I will be meeting him at Shamita’s birthday party, and we will have our fun times. I will tell them what I want too as there wouldn’t be any camera around.

You have received so much love and support from fans, then what made you walk out with the briefcase? There was a chances that you would have won the show.

In the game, I did what my heart said. Like when I had to remove Teja and Karan from the VIP zone, I did that as I felt it from the heart. Everyone knows me I have to do some drama in life and I wanted a dramatic exit from the show. Thus, I took the decision and I walked out with the ex-winners of the show.

For me, the love that I have received from the audience is my trophy. Now, people have started to recognize me, which is a huge achievement for me. I knew that Pratik wanted to win the trophy and he wouldn’t take the briefcase. I thought Karan would have taken it. I have no regrets as I have received so much love from the audience.

You have been friends with both Tejasswi and Shamita, but the two don’t get along, so if in the future you need to pick sides, what would you do?

I never took sides on the show and I always told whoever was wrong they were wrong. Like when I told Shamita she was wrong in removing Teja and not Rakhi as I knew she had more problems with Rakhi and not Tejasswi. I feel both were wrong many times on the show and I don’t need to pick sides, as today, I have such an equation that I can go and tell them directly.

Soon, you will be judging Dance Deewane Junior. Tell us something about that?

Well, I haven’t received a call from the makers and I hope they call me as I would really want to judge a show now. I have an experience of 15 years and now it’s high time I judge a show. I have to be the kingmaker of the show. That’s my goal post Bigg Boss, and even if it doesn’t happen, it's fine as better things would be in store for me.

Well, no doubt that Nishant was a very strong contestant on the show and he deserved to be a finalist.

