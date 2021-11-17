Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Nishant Bhatt and Pratik Sehajpal recall their days in Bigg Boss OTT the latter says how hurt he was when Nishant played against him in the last two weeks of the show

MUMBAI: This year the makers of the show had introduced Bigg Boss OTT where the contestants had to play in connections and whoever had become the finalist of the show would join Bigg Boss 15 and play the game all over again.

Nishant and Pratik were the two very strong contestants of the Bigg Boss house and their friendship was loved by the audience, but then as the game was coming to an end to their friendship as Nishant had gone against Pratik and played the game.

During the live feed, Nishant and Pratik were seen discussing their OTT days where Pratik said that he was hurt when Nishant turned hostile against her and he didn’t expect that from her and he had cried bitterly.

Nishant tells that he did everything as he wanted to win the show and reach the finale.

Umar says that it’s good to see that their friendship has lasted for so long and that even on this show they have each other’s shoulder.

Nishant says I was clear about supporting Pratik in the game and will always do so no matter what.

Well, there is no doubt that Nishant and Pratik give major couple goals.

