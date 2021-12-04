Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! No elimination this week; all the contestants are safe

MUMBAI: The Weekend Ka Vaar episode is here and Salman Khan is all set to take the case of the contestants and he would be lashing out on a few contestants while he would be praising a few for the way they have performed.

As we all know that the VIP contestants are safe from getting evicted from the show as they are immuned, whereas the Non – VIP contestants are in danger zone and are nominated this week.

Karan, Tejasswi, Rajiv, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, and Umar are nominated for this week, but then during the Sword task, we did see that the VIP contestants had chosen Nishant and Rajiv and saved them from getting eliminated from the show and now they are immuned.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15 : Exclusive! Salman Khan looses his cool on the contestants for getting physical during the fight he said “ Can't you'll use your brains and play the task going physical is the only way to win” )

Thus, the elimination for this week will be taken place between Karan, Tejasswi, Rajiv, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, and Umar.

But then Salman Khan announced that this week there wouldn't be any elimination and everyone would be safe and told them to suffer now inside the house.

It was a given that no elimination would have happened as all the nominated contestants were very strong and had a very strong fan base and thus this weekend there wouldn't be any elimination and all the contestants are safe.

Well, currently the show has been spiced up a bit and that’s because of the entry of the wild card entries and thus the dynamics of the game has changed.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.