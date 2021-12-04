Bigg Boss 15 : Exclusive! Salman Khan looses his cool on the contestants for getting physical during the fight he said “ Can't you'll use your brains and play the task going physical is the only way to win”

MUMBAI: In today’s weekend ka vaar episode Salman Khan seemed to be in a very bad mood as he was disappointed with the way the cotnestants played the game this week.

As we saw during the task the cotnestants went physical and played the task be it Karan hitting Pratik or whether it was Umar or Pratik the task went on get physical, we also saw how Pratik dragged Rajiv while he was trying to destroy his sword.

Getting physical in a task is not anything new in this season because in the initial episode we did see how the contestants went physical and no action was taken by the makers of the show or Bigg Boss.

In today’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman would lose his cool once again on the contestants and would question them on the way they do the task, where he would tell them why don’t they use their brains and do the task and always they get physical during the task is that the only way to complete and win the task, said the actor.

Evey weekend Salman would come and pull the contestant for getting physical but the same thing continues the next week and nothing changes.

