Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Rapper Badshah to be seen on Weekend Ka Vaar alongside Salman Khan

MUMBAI : The weekend ka vaar episode has arrived, and Salman Khan will be schooling the contestants on how they performed in the week.

This week, not much happened, but topics like Rajiv – Ishaan’s fight and Pratik canceling the captaincy task would be some of the things that would be spoken about.

Every weekend, a celebrity graces the show and interacts with Salman Khan and the contestants.

We had reported earlier that Rohit Shetty and Katrina would be gracing the show and having many fun segments with the host.

As per sources, Badshah too will be coming on the show and will have some fun with Salman and make the contestants perform funny tasks.

He will sing a few of his songs and talk about this season. This is not the first time that Badshah is gracing the show. He has come in the previous seasons too.

Well, this Weekend Ka Vaar episode is going to be filled with entertainment and fun, but a contestant will also leave the show.

Are you excited to see Badshah on the show?

