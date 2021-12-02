Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee reveal with whom they have a special connection within the Bigg Boss house

MUMBAI : Both Rashami and Devoleena were contestants on the most successful season Bigg Boss 13, where Rashami became the finalist of the show whereas Devoleena had to leave mid-way due to her back injury.

The two are back on the show and is seen on Bigg Boss 15 as wild card contestants and are playing the game extremely well and is creating a lot of spice on the show.

The two have already created a stir in the house and is grabbing the headlines outside.

Devoleena is already having issues with Shamita and they have been at loggerheads since Devo entered the house and have had massive fights, whereas Rashami is seen having a good rapport with everyone in the house except for Pratik with whom she has had her arguments.

During the live feed, both Rashami and Devoleena are seen talking where they discuss with whom they have created a bond within the house.

Devoleena says that she has only created a true bond with Karan Kundrra and she feels a connection with him and with no one else, on the other hand, Rashami says the same thing that she had created a bond with Karan only and she genuinely feels that Karan and Umar’s relationship is for real.

Well, Karan seems to have a good bond with everyone in the house except for Ritiesh and Rakhi.

